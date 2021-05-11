Metro Health Dept. reports 912 deaths, 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 111,174 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional four patients has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials. The Metro Public Health Department said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 14 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 912 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been four new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 81-year-old man with an unknown medical history along with a 42-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 96,703 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,005 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,879 of which are men, 50,991 are women and the gender of 750 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 151 calls on Monday..