Metro Health Dept. reports 907 deaths, 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 111,027 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials. The Metro Public Health Department said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will be closed Friday after severe storms damaged the site. People who had appointments scheduled at that location Friday were advised to find an alternate plan to get their shot.

Dr. Gill Wright, the interim director of the Metro Public Health Department said Thursday that once the vaccines are approved for use in children, they will be offered for that age group at all of the city’s vaccination events.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 46 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 907 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 58-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 96,489 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,117 are “active.”

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,832 of which are men, 50,931 are women and the gender of 750 patients is unknown

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 16%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 132 calls on Thursday.