Metro Health Dept. reports 905 deaths, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110,730 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials. The Metro Public Health Department said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Executive Order 80 ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. It will go into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The department announced resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution last week. Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 62 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 905 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 52-year-old woman and a 50-year-old woman, both with pending medical histories.

A reported 95,902 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,376 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,670 of which are men, 50,755 are women and the gender of 758 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 13% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 167 calls on Thursday.