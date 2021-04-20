Metro Health Dept. reports 898 deaths, 69 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 109,747 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department now offers the Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

Metro health leaders are working toward a goal of at least 50% of the Davidson County population receiving the initial dose by May 1. Currently, an estimated 35% of the population in Nashville has received at least one dose.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 69 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 898 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 93-year-old woman with a pending medical history.

A reported 94,745 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,636 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 46,243 of which are men, 50,263 are women and the gender of 773 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 290 calls on Monday.