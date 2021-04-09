Metro Health Dept. reports 891 deaths, 152 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 108,012 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional three patients have died in Davidson County as of Friday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 152 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 891 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been three new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, an 83-year-old woman with a pending medical history, along with an 87-year-old woman and a 79-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 92,963 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,797 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,453 of which are men, 49,415 are women and the gender of 783 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 680 calls on Thursday.