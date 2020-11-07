Metro Health Dept. reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 36,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, November 7, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 89 in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 2,148 active coronavirus cases in Davidson County.

Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 321 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 33,923 individuals are now labeled inactive/recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

The 50% capacity limitation for bars and restaurants in Nashville has been lifted, but there is still a restriction on the number of people allowed at the establishments, according to Mayor John Cooper.

The mayor announced the change to Phase Three of the reopening process Monday morning. While the half capacity limitation was eliminated for bars and restaurants, he said those establishments were still limited to a maximum of 100 patrons per floor and 100 patrons outside with proper social distancing in place.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

An unpublished report prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force urges Tennessee residents to “stop gatherings beyond [their] immediate household” until COVID-19 cases and test positivity numbers “decrease significantly.”

The information was included in a document, dated Nov. 1, obtained by ABC News. The report, which is provided to governors across the United States, suggests 38 states are in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, including Tennessee.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir showed the daily new cases per hundred thousand people for Davidson, Montgomery, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties. He said every county saw an improvement after reinstating its mask mandate, which had a positive impact on Davidson County as well.

He then showed the daily new cases in Maury County, which does not have a mask mandate. The mayor of Maury County said he stands by his decision not to enact a mask mandate.

