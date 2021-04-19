Metro Health Dept. reports 794 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 109,670 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, with a three day increase of 794 due to a large number of results from a private lab, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The health department clarified 473 of the 794 news cases that were reported into the system were the result of a large number of results from a private lab. Of those 473 cases, less than 10% would be considered “active” cases, according to the health department.

Beginning Monday, the health department will offer Pfizer vaccine to first 500 walk-ins without appointments each day at Music City Center.

Metro health leaders are working toward a goal of at least 50% of the Davidson County population receiving the initial dose by May 1. Currently, an estimated 35% of the population in Nashville has received at least one dose.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 794 in the past 72 hours. There have been a total of 897 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 94,568 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,745 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 46,213 of which are men, 50,219 are women and the gender of 778 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 8%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 44 calls on Sunday.