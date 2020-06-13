Metro Health Dept. reports 6,805 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 6,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Additionally, MPHD reports 13 probable cases of COVID-19. Probable cases refer to those that do not test positive in a diagnostic test but might have tested positive in a different form of test like an antibody or serologic test.

There has been a total of 80 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 84 in the past 24 hours. There were three probable deaths reported, including a 68-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 58-year-old woman. It is unknown if any underlying health conditions were present in any of the probable deaths.

A reported 5,382 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The age range of patients is from one month old to 100 years old, 3,637 of which are men, 2,977 are women and the gender of 204 patients is unknown.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 131 calls on Friday, June 12, 2020.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)