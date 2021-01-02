Metro Health Dept. reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 70,325 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and one additional patient died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 619 in the past 24 hours. There are 6,373 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

One new confirmed death was reported in the past 24 hours.

There have been a total of 481 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 63,471 individuals have recovered from the virus. The COVID-19 hotline number is 615-862-7777 and it operates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.