Metro Health Dept. reports 60 deaths, 5,285 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 5,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville has moved into Phase Two of the city’s reopening plan. Live music will now be included as part of Phase Two. In the initial road map to reopening, live music was not allowed until Phase Three. Click here to read more.

What opens when? View the 4-phases of re-openings

There has been a total of 60 deaths in Davidson County. The total number of confirmed cases grew by 75 in the past 24 hours.

The latest death reported in Davidson County was a 56-year-old man with underlying health conditions.

A reported 3,958 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The confirmed cases range in age from 1 month to 100 years, 2,824 of which are men, 2,287 are women and the gender of 174 patients is unknown.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 159 calls on Friday, May 29, 2020.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)