Metro Health Dept. reports 324 deaths, 38,010 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 38,010 total cases of COVID-19 and an additional two patients in Davidson County have died as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

We are also releasing the most recent versions of our COVID-19 heat maps. The map on the left shows active cases, while the one on the right shows total cases (active, recovered/inactive and deceased.) pic.twitter.com/3aw6YMIz0w — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) November 10, 2020

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 635 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 324 deaths in Davidson County.

Two additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 67-year-old man and an 87-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 34,574 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,112 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 103 years old, 18,537 of which are men, 19,144 are women and the gender of 329 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 22% and available ICU beds are at 9%.

The Metro COVID-19 hotline received 48 calls on Monday.

On Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 341 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County, bringing the county’s total to 37,375.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,919 new cases Monday, bringing the state to 287,770 total cases, a 2.1% day-to-day increase since Sunday. Of the total cases, 269,747 are confirmed and 18,023 are probable. The state currently has 31,645 active cases.

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.