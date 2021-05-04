Metro Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 111,002 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Tuesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials. The Metro Public Health Department said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions. Executive Order 80 ends the local authority to issue mask requirements in the 89 counties directed by the state health department. It will go into effect Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The department announced resumed administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. Health officials will close the Music City Center as a vaccination site beginning May 7 for initial doses and the final day of operation will be May 28.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road will continue offering vaccinations. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 31 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 905 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 96,239 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,265 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 107 years old, 46,779 of which are men, 50,879 are women and the gender of 751 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 177 calls on Monday.