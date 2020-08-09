Metro Health Dept. reports 205 deaths, 22,904 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 22,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 190 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 205 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 19,595 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,104 are “active.”

Of the 183,915 tests performed in the county, 12.5% had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

