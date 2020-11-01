Metro Health Dept. reports 2 additional deaths, 80 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Note: The Tennessee Department of Health is updating their data system this weekend and as a result today’s confirmed case count may not reflect a full day of reporting.

There are now 34,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department. The total number of confirmed and probable cases reported is 34,980.

Nashville is currently in Phase Three of the city’s reopening plan. Bars and restaurants are now allowed to have 100 patrons per floor with an additional 100 patrons at an outside location, including a patio or rooftop, at up to 50% capacity. All bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 80 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 311 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two additional confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A reported 32,353 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,316 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 11%.

