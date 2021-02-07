Metro Health Dept. reports 2 additional deaths, 361 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -There are now 86,370 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and two additional deaths reported as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 361 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 601 deaths in Davidson County.

There have been two new confirmed deaths reported in the past 24 hours, a 73-year-old man and a 92-year-old woman, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 82,482 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 107 calls on Saturday, February 6, 2021.