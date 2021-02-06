Metro Health Dept. reports 2 additional deaths, 291 new cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -There are now 86,009 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional two patients have died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Davidson County has began phase 1a2 of vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Heal Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 291 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 599 deaths in Davidson County.

There were two new confirmed deaths in the last 24 hours, a 67-year-old man and an 84-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions.

A reported 82,298 individuals have recovered from the virus.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 17% and available ICU beds are at 12%.

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 502 calls on Friday, February 5, 2021.