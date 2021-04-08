Metro Health Dept. reports 193 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 107,845 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Thursday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville opened up vaccinations to anyone 16 years old and older Wednesday after receiving an influx of additional vaccine doses.

Click here to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Davidson County

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 193 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 889 deaths in Davidson County.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 66-year-old female

A reported 92,815 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,795 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,301 of which are men, 49,386 are women and the gender of 781 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 10%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 395 calls on Wednesday.