Metro Health Dept. reports 190 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 108,588 total cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The COVID-19 Community Assessment Center located at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Road began offering vaccinations Monday. Vaccinations at the Former Kmart will also be available from 8 am – 2 pm, by appointment only.

The Metro Public Health Department reported Tuesday morning those scheduled to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the drive-thru vaccination site at the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 190 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 893 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 93,578 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,733 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 106 years old, 45,726 of which are men, 49,690 are women and the gender of 788 patients is unknown.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 12% and available ICU beds are at 7%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 390 calls on Tuesday.