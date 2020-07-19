Metro Health Dept. reports 17,420 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 17,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Sunday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 448 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 159 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 11,423 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,838 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 140,847 tests performed in the county, (12.4%) had positive results.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 18% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

