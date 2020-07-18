Metro Health Dept. reports 159 deaths, 16,972 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 16,972 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and an additional five patients have died in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Nashville will remain in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 440 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 159 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 11,283 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 5,530 are “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 138,090 tests performed in the county, 16,952 (12.3%) had positive results. Negative results total 121,118.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 14% and available ICU beds are at 17%.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 10 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

