Metro Health Dept. reports 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 110,612 total positive/probable cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Wednesday, April 28, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 140 in the past 24 hours.

There has been one new confirmed death reported in the past 24 hours, a 76-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

A reported 95,660 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 1,499 are “active.”

New cases per 100,000 people: 16.2

Seven-day percent positive of COVID-19 tests: 4.0

Available Middle Tennessee hospital beds: 14%

Available Middle Tennessee ICU beds: 11%

The MPHD COVID-19 Hotline received 209 calls on Tuesday, April 27.

All capacity restrictions in Nashville put in place amid the pandemic will be lifted in mid-May with the city’s indoor mask mandate remaining in effect, according to Metro health officials.

The department made the announcement Tuesday morning and said the capacity limitations would officially be lifted as of 12:01 a.m. on May 14.

Metro health officials also announced plans to resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Nashville after pausing distribution. The pause in Nashville lasted 11 days as the FDA and the CDC say the Johnson & Johnson/Jansen vaccine is once again a recommended option, for those seeking a vaccine.

Governor Bill Lee announced the end of statewide public health orders Tuesday morning and signed Executive Order 80 to address economic and regulatory functions.