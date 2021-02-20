Metro Health Dept. reports 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now total 88,622 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County and an additional patient has died as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College will adjust their hours of operations to accommodate for colder weather through winter. Outdoor testing locations will be closed the entire week due to freezing temperatures.

Davidson County has began vaccination efforts. Click here to pre-register. The Metro Public Health Department reported it will take most of February to vaccinate everyone 75 years and older.

Metro Public Health Department launched an initiative to ensure no doses of COVID-19 vaccine are wasted by implementing a standby list for Davidson County residents. If you are interested in participating in the Standby List, you’re asked to email the health department at COVID19VaccineStandby@nashville.gov each day the standby list is operational.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases grew by 129 in the past 24 hours. There have been a total of 619 deaths in Davidson County.

A reported 85,985 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 2,018 are “active.”

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 15% and available ICU beds are at 13%.