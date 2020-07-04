Metro Health Dept. reports 11,441 cases of COVID-19 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 11,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County as of Saturday, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

There has been a total of 111 deaths in Davidson County. Three probable cases have died, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 to 114.

The total number of cases grew by 327 in the past 24 hours.

A reported 7,725 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, are 3,602 “active.” The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

Of the 103,286 people tested, roughly 11.1% have returned a positive result.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST for every county other than Davidson. Information for Davidson comes from the Metro Public Health Department.)