Metro Health Department declares public health emergency in Davidson County amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Board of Health declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19).

The move allows the director of health to use additional measures to help curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The steps discussed during a special meeting held Sunday by the Metro Board of Health could include the closing of bars in Metro Nashville, and reducing restaurant occupancy to 50 percent or 100 seats.

According to the Tennessee Health Department, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Davidson County rose to 17 on Sunday making the total number of confirmed cases rise to 39 in Tennessee.



According to the declaration, the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern as a result of coronavirus spreading. On March 9th a Davidson County resident was confirmed to have the coronavirus. COVID-19 is considered a threat to public health.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The Health Department asks the community to consider carefully the implications of holding meetings or events involving large numbers of people, especially if the group is likely to include high-risk individuals. All medically fragile citizens should avoid crowds and take other actions to protect their health.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

