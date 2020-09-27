Metro education committee to start hosting monthly meetings on budget

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 23: Kindergartner Cameron McManus, 5, watches as a fellow student has his portrait made during “picture day” at Rogers International School on September 23, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. Students lined up outside to be photographed while socially distanced due to COVID-19 precautions. Most students at Stamford Public Schools are taking part in a hybrid education model, attending in-school classes every other day and distance learning the rest. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro Council Education Committee Chair, Thom Druffel, says he would like to start hosting monthly meetings to go over the budget for Nashville public schools.

The school board recommends a budget to the committee each year, but Druffel says it’s often a rushed process to approve. So he spoke with the committee about taking a deeper look at the needs of the district.

“As people understand the problem, I found that they are more passionate about trying to support whatever that is,” Druffel said.

Druffel suggests if committee members understood where the money was going and what the most important needs are, they would be able to advocate for the challenges education faces.

“I think opening up to a dialogue and I would even suggest opening to a dialogue that opens it up to the public. because the public is not aware of some of the problems of what we have. you know you look at school suspensions and there is 8 to 10 thousand kids involved in that. and you ask what does that really mean to Nashville?” Druffel said.

Druffel said the first meeting will likely focus on establishing a three-year and 10-year capital budget plan.