Metro cruiser struck after crash on I-40 in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro police cruiser was hit on Interstate 40 in Hermitage early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit just after 3 a.m.

Metro police reported a semi-truck was hauling a front-end loader when the bucket became detached and fell onto the side of the roadway. A Metro officer responded to the scene and helped locate the bucket.

Two semi-trucks trying to avoid the scene crashed into each other, according to Metro police, and a vehicle rear-ended the officer’s patrol car. That vehicle fled from the scene.

The officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash and no one was injured.

Two lanes of the roadway are closed It is not known when the roadway will fully reopen to traffic.