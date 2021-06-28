Metro councilman hosting community meeting to discuss possible changes to Brown’s Diner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The community will get to weigh in on possible changes coming to a popular diner that has been in Nashville since 1927.

In January 2021, Brown’s Diner was sold to a new owner, Bret Tuck. Tuck is the former head chef of Edley’s BBQ and helped create Pancho and Lefty’s. When he was presented with the opportunity, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I love restaurants, I love the idea of restaurants and Brown’s had all of that history so it is a perfect fit,” said Tuck.

Councilman Tom Cash, District 18, is facilitating a setback variance request meeting Monday evening. The purpose is to discuss the restaurant’s proposal of building a new covered porch out front. Cash told News 2 he conducted a study of 21st Avenue. Neighbors expressed support of preserving and saving Brown’s Diner and Hillsboro Village.

In addition to the new porch, Tuck wants to renovate the kitchen, add new equipment, update plumbing and electric. But the beloved burger, staff and decorations are here to stay.

“Nashville is a booming city with all kinds of new stuff,” Tuck said. “The new stuff is great, but to hold onto that heritage, that old place is important. I’ve had regulars come to me and say back in the 50’s and 60’s, my grandfather used to take me here after baseball games. It’s just that special place in everybody’s heart that brings them back to when they were young. If I can’t hold onto that, I screwed up.”

When you hear “diner” it’s hard not to think about breakfast. Tuck is hoping to to take his culinary background and add some morning favorites to the menu.

Tuck said he’s open and excited to hearing all comments and ideas from the public. The meeting is at 6:00 p.m. at the restaurant. Councilman Cash wants to take the feedback from the neighborhood, share it with neighborhood associations and then move to the next step with the city.

Tuck hopes to have all renovations completed by November.