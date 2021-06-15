Metro Council to vote on proposal to rename portion of McGavock Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council will vote Tuesday on whether or not to rename a portion of McGavock Pike in South Nashville. 

If approved on the third and final reading Tuesday night, a portion of the roadway near Nashville International Airport would become Aerospace Way. 

McGavock Pike proposal

The is for the McGavock Pike from Murfreesboro Road in South Nashville that leads to a dead end by Briley Parkway.

The request to rename this portion was made, in part, because there are multiple different roads named McGavock Pike in Nashville that do not connect, which could lead to emergency service delays and safety issues in the future.

