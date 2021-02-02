Metro Council to consider renaming Nashville street for legendary drag performer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Council will vote Tuesday night on whether to rename a Nashville street in honor of drag performer Bianca Paige.

An ordinance will be voted on that would rename Carney Street between Fourth Avenue South and Ensley Boulevard to Bianca Paige Way.

MORE: Nashville celebrates 10th annual Bianca Paige Day

Paige, also known as Mark Middleton, was a popular drag entertainer who performed at many venues in Music City before passing away in 2010 from lymphoma.

She spent nearly twenty years raising money and awareness for HIV and AIDS through foundations like Nashville Cares, Comprehensive Care Center, Vanderbilt HIV and AIDS Vaccine Project, the Vanderbilt Children with AIDS project, and the Bianca Paige Awareness Network.

Trax, an LGBTQ bar, hosted the annual Bianca Paige day celebration in August 2020 on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner Steve Kiss told News 2 he can’t believe Paige has now been gone for an entire decade.

“I think Bianca would be so proud that it is recognized at this level. HIV education and awareness twenty years ago was not anywhere close to what it is now. There’s still more to be done, but then again, back then it was one of those things that just wasn’t talked about in public, much less recognized by the government,” said Kiss.

Friends read a proclamation from Mayor John Cooper during the ceremony, deeming August 29, 2020 in Nashville as Bianca Paige Day.