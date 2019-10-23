Metro Council Member At-Large pushes again for a ban on scooters

There’s a new push to ban scooters in Nashville.

This comes as the city awaits a selection process to choose three scooter companies that’ll get to stay.

For At-Large Council Member Steve Glover, the time has come after what he called repeated failed efforts at making scooters work in Music City.

“We haven’t learned our lesson,” said Glover. “If this has been an experiment, it has failed and we need to correct it before our taxpayers have to pick up a large tab.”

His solution, now for a second time- a full ban on scooters in Music City.

“I think we had a time out and now I think it’s time for us to be just a complete ban,” said Glover.

Rider Ryan McLemore said he sees the violations.

“You shouldn’t be able to block sidewalks, especially for people with disabilities. So I definitely see that as a problem,” said McLemore. “I don’t know if that’s the answer to ban all of them.”

Glover told News 2, he’s working on the bill and plans to file it for the next council meeting.

“We got to go back through the process again, but hopefully it will go ahead and be able to move it on through,” said Glover. “It would be different if we already have the RFP and the other things in place, but we don’t.”

That RFP – a selection process that’ll determine which of the six remaining scooter companies will get to stay in Nashville.

A compromise between Metro and scooter companies that cut fleets in half, Glover said just isn’t doing enough.

“Has it helped I guess, but I still get a lot of people complaining about them,” said Glover.

“I don’t think there is a solution,” said McLemore.

As the city and riders have struggled over an answer, Glover said his ban is clear.

“I think the timing is right we just need to act on it now,” said Glover.

Glover said he plans to file the bill next Tuesday, so it’ll be November 5th when the proposed ban will have its first reading.