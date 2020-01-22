Metro Council asks Gov. Lee to veto anti-LGBT adoption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The controversial measure, which could allow faith-based adoption agencies to turn down LGBTQ people based on their religious beliefs, is headed to Republican Governor Bill Lee’s desk.

Meanwhile, Metro Council made a plea to the governor Tuesday night, asking him to veto the anti-LGBT adoption bill.

“We’d like to send a message to residents and respective businesses that Tennessee is a welcoming state, and this would be detrimental to the Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County,” said one councilwoman.

Gov. Lee has specified that he plans to sign the bill.