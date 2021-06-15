Metro Council approves 2022 budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper plans to sign Nashville’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 into law after it was approved by Metro Council Tuesday.
The $2.6 billion budget makes local teachers the highest-paid in Tennessee, invests millions into affordable housing efforts, and brings additional first responders to serve a growing Nashville.
“After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment,” Mayor Cooper said. “And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing.
The mayor plans to sign the budget into law Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. while joined by teachers, fire personnel, and emergency medical technicians.