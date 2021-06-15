Metro Council approves 2022 budget

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Nashville generic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper plans to sign Nashville’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 into law after it was approved by Metro Council Tuesday.  

The $2.6 billion budget makes local teachers the highest-paid in Tennessee, invests millions into affordable housing efforts, and brings additional first responders to serve a growing Nashville. 

“After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment,” Mayor Cooper said. “And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing. 

The mayor plans to sign the budget into law Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. while joined by teachers, fire personnel, and emergency medical technicians. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss