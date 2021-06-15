Metro Council approves 2022 budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mayor John Cooper plans to sign Nashville’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2022 into law after it was approved by Metro Council Tuesday.

The $2.6 billion budget makes local teachers the highest-paid in Tennessee, invests millions into affordable housing efforts, and brings additional first responders to serve a growing Nashville.

After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment. And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing. (1/3) — Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) June 16, 2021

After 3 straight bruising budget fights, Metro Council passed this year's $2.6B operating budget with an anticlimactic voice vote. A notable political win for budget chair Kyonzte Toombs @toombsfortwo. The budget included a record pay raise for MNPS teachers. — Nate Rau (@tnnaterau) June 16, 2021

My legislation appropriating more than $470,000 to @NashvilleMDHA for construction of affordable housing at #EnvisionCayce was adopted by the Metro Council tonight https://t.co/2niEd8wN6K. I am looking forward to breaking ground on the next housing building! #affordablehousing — Brett Withers (@brettawithers) June 16, 2021

“After a year of crisis, Nashville is finally entering an era of investment,” Mayor Cooper said. “And with this budget, we’re laying the foundation to build a city that truly works for everyone with historic investments in our schools, transportation, community safety, and affordable housing.

The mayor plans to sign the budget into law Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. while joined by teachers, fire personnel, and emergency medical technicians.