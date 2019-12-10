Community Oversight Board continues to work towards mutual agreement with Metro police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For nearly a year, the Metro Community Oversight Board has been in operation, however, there’s still no mutual agreement between the Board and the Metro Police Department.

The agreement is to be outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU, setting a policy of how records will be shared between the agencies.

The Board told News 2 in September that one of their biggest challenges had been cooperation from Metro police.

Former Director William Weeden said at the time;

“At this point, I don’t think we’ve gotten in participation in the process.”

Metro Police maintained that they had always participated.

In late November, the Mayor’s Office stepped in to “convene discussions between the Community Oversight Board and Metro Police”

Since then, representatives from both parties have been meeting weekly to finalize portions of the MOU.

Metro police and the Community Oversight Board indicated to News 2 that the weekly meetings have been productive and positive.

During a meeting held Monday afternoon, executive Board members said Articles I-III of the MOU had been finalized.

“We cannot start any of this without the MOU – it’s just vital, it’s indispensable,” said Ashlee David, Board Chair

The Board said they hope to have the entire MOU complete at the latest, in the new year.