Metro Animal Care and Control adjusts hours due to staffing shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) is adjusting their hours of operation due to a staffing shortage, according to a release.

MACC officials say beginning Tuesday, they’ll be open to the public at noon and closing at 4 p.m. each day of the week. This, with the exception of Thursdays when MACC will remain open until 6 p.m.

This adjustment will allow current MACC staff to serve the public better during business hours. The change in hours is set to be temporary. When staffing returns to a more manageable level, MACC will return to normal hours again.

MACC officials say this change will not impact services outside the facility. That includes animal control duties, administrative tasks and virtual adoption services. Those wishing to adopt an animal are encouraged to go online and view a complete list of pets at pets at PHShelter.com under the “37211” zip code. You can also send an email about fostering an animal to adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

In-person adoption services and intake services will be available during all open hours. Microchip clinics on Tuesdays are currently suspended as well until staffing levels increase. MACC is currently searching for Animal Care Specialists and Veterinary Staff positions.

Those interested in applying can click here.

MACC is also looking for volunteers for the facility at 5125 Harding Place. You can fill out an application by clicking here.