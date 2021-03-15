Metro Action Commissions opens ‘HOPE portal’ to those struggling during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Renters and landlords in Nashville are getting some much needed help after COVID-19 impacted thousand of people’s ability to pay their bills.

The HOPE portal opened to the public on Monday and the Metro Action Commission expects to help 5,000 people.

“Many people have not been in this position ever before,” said Lisa McCrady. “This is brand new not being able to handle their basic necessities, such as housing which is so important because if you don’t have shelter, it’s pretty dramatic for one person let alone an entire family.”

After an application process, The U.S. Department of Treasury awarded Nashville $20.8 million to help anyone catch up on past due rent and utility payments up to 12 months behind.

“A lot of people maybe feel like hope is gone and so we want to do our part in our county to restore whatever hope that we can,” McCrady said.

You can apply at hope.nashville.gov. Metro Action also has a call center dedicated to helping residents and landlords apply. Applicants can call 615-862-RENT (7368), Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. This program is free to applicants.