Meto police work to identify van after fatal hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 47-year-old Nashville man early Sunday morning.

Police said a fatal collision involving a van claimed the life of pedestrian Julian Echevarria-Luna.

According to police, the preliminary investigation showed that Echevarria-Luna had nearly made it across Nolensville Pike when witnesses said he was struck near the curb near Paragon Mills Road.

The driver was heading northbound in a beige Chevrolet Uplander minivan. Echevarria-Luna died at the scene.

Anyone who recognizes the minivan with damage to the front passenger side is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.