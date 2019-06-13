Meth trafficking operation leads investigators to hidden drugs in child’s playhouse

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) – Three suspects are in custody after a methamphetamine trafficking bust that included the search and finding of the elicit drug in a camper as well as a child’s playhouse.

The search was executed on Sunday, June 9 by Knox County Sheriff’s Department officials after a two-month investigation and several complaints of illegal drug trafficking out of a camper in the Gray, Ky. area.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to initially identify the first suspect, John Helton, 44, who was residing in the camper at the time of the search. Helton was already wanted on a Whitley County Bench Warrant for failure to appear on two counts of trafficking in controlled substance and persistent felony offender I, according to KCSD.

Deputies were able to obtain a search warrant on Helton’s residence, finding approximately one pound of suspected crystal methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana, digital scales, three loaded handguns and over $800 in cash.

Helton was then charged with trafficking in controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of marijuana.

The second suspect, Nursilla Anita Helton-Fox, 39 of Gray, was also arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While investigators were searching the camper, new information was developed, according to KCSD, that led them to another residence in the Corbin area of Laurel County, Ky.

Once there, a search was conducted at that residence, where deputies found two pounds of suspected crystal meth and $8,000 in cash. The meth was located, hidden inside a playhouse being used by four children, KCSD said.

The third suspect at the Corbin residence, Patsy Hopkins, 63, of Corbin, was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon possession of drug paraphernalia and 4 counts of wanton endangerment. The wanton endangerment charges are due to the suspected meth hidden inside the playhouse.