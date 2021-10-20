Meth found at Goodlettsville Motel 6; Woman arrested

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman was arrested at a Goodlettsville motel early Tuesday morning on multiple felony drug charges.

Police were attempting to locate a wanted person at a Motel 6 at 323 Cartwright St. in Goodlettsville. Officials reportedly received information that the wanted person was staying with Amanda Jackson, 30.

According to arrest affidavits, when officers knocked on the motel door and Jackson answered, they asked to look around for the wanted man. During the search, officials reportedly found drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

On a table in the room, Goodlettsville police say they found 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, numerous plastic baggies and two digital scales. Jackson reportedly told police it was all hers.

Jackson was arrested and now faces multiple drug charges.