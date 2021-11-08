Metal pipe swung at Nashville Dollar General employee, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 42-year-old man was arrested after police said he assaulted a South Nashville Dollar General employee on Sunday.

According to police, a homeless man walked into the store he had previously been banned from swinging a metal pipe. An arrest warrant states an employee confronted him and asked him to leave, but Maajabu Muganda swung the pipe at her head. She reportedly lifted her arm to protect her head and was hit with the metal pipe on her arm.

Officials said they searched the area and found Muganda nearby still holding the metal pipe used to hit the employee.

He was arrested for aggravated assault and is being held on a $50,000 bond.