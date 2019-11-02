Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative updates the public on current outages

Centerville, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative released an update regarding the strong winds from Tropical Storm Olga last week.

The storm took out the power to almost 15,000 of MLEC’s 35,000 meters. Crews worked into the night trying to restore power.

In Houston County: The area is returning to normal with a few exceptions.

In Humphrey’s County: The was the hardest it area for MLEC’s service. Line crews have come in from all over the state to help. Forks River Road crews are still using equipment to clear a path and building lines. Also, crews are working in Waverly and McEwen on individual service lines.

Perry County: Crews continue working in the Eagle Overlook area and on individual service lines.