Mental evaluation ordered for man accused of pulling gun on North Nashville church

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man accused of pulling a gun in front of a Nashville Church congregation on Sunday.

Twenty-six-year-old Dezire Baganda is accused of pulling a gun in front of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on West Trinity Lane. He is charged with more than 50 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana spoke with News 2 Sunday after surveillance video showed him tackling Baganda from the altar. Church members called him a hero Sunday evening.

Baganda is due back in church on December 7.