Men accused of killing Nashville nurse plead not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men accused of murdering Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman pled not guilty during their arraignment hearings Thursday morning.

Devaunte Hill, 21, and 28-year-old James Cowan both appeared virtually from the Metro jail in front of Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Dalton and entered a not guilty plea.

The two men were both indicted in May on one count of first-degree murder.

On December 3, 2020, 26-year-old Kaufman was driving to work to St. Thomas West on I-440 when she was shot multiple times. According to investigators, road rage appeared to be the motive in the shooting.

Caitlyn’s mother, Diane Kaufman who has previously spoken publicly about her daughter’s murder, was not in the courtroom Thursday. Prosecutor Jan Norman declined to make a statement about what’s next at this time. However, Norman confirmed the case will begin making the next steps toward a trial. Hill and Cowan’s next court dates have not yet been set.