Memphis Police officer, ATF agent shot in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Officials with the Memphis Police Department say a Memphis Police officer and an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were shot Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. According to Memphis Police, officers with the Violent Crime Unit were searching for a carjacked vehicle that had been involved in a crash in the area of Alabama and Mosby.

Police say while officers were continuing to search in the area of Peach and Leath, multiple suspects got out of a red car, fired shots at the officers and fled the scene.

Memphis Police officials say both the MPD officer, and the ATF agent are in non-critical condition. Police also say neither of them returned fire.

Interim Memphis Police Director Mike Ryall said one officer was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg but both are in “good spirits.”

At this time, three suspects are reportedly detained. Memphis Police say one suspect is currently at large.

The ATF sent the following statement to WREG:

ATF Memphis is on the scene of a potential incident involving shots fired. Details of this situation, to include the nature of the incident, officer’s involvement and any injuries directly or indirectly related, are being determined at this time. Since this is a very fluid situation, public safety is our priority, and the details/timeline of events continue to be obtained with this incident.

This is a developing story.