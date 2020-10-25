Memphis pastor indicted by grand jury on charges related to attempted statutory rape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church released a statement saying they’re aware of the indictment of one of their own, after he was indicted on charges related to attempted statutory rape.

Jeremy Thompson was indicted by a grand jury in September, on charges of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted statutory rape.

According to the indictment, Thompson allegedly tried to have sex with a teenager sometime between April 30 and July 30.

The New Life Church of Memphis posted a brief message on its Facebook page Friday night saying it was aware of Thompson’s indictment.

Online search records suggest Thompson worked as a youth pastor at New Life Church of Memphis, but the links to his name on the church’s web site are now broken.

The church’s pastors said they are empathic to all parties involved, but out of respect for the judicial process they are not talking about it.