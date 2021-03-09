Memphis officer killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis Police officer was killed in an overnight crash in Whitehaven.

The officer was leaving the Raines Station when his car was hit by another vehicle, MPD Director Michael Rallings said. The officer was rushed to the Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries, MPD said. The driver has been detained, but no charges have been filed at this point.

Rallings did not release the officer’s name, saying the family has not been notified. He did say that the officer had been with the department since 2018.