Memphis officer arrested after alleged assault over hot dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a woman over a hot dog.

According to the police report, the victim was on duty as a medical technician when she went to the police holding area at Regional Medical Center. The employees were having a cookout so she asked if she could have a hot dog. One employee reportedly told her yes, while Officer Ralph Confer told her no.

The victim said she left the police holding area but returned a short time later. Again, she asked if she could have a hot dog and an employee told her yes. As she was fixing a plate, the victim said Confer walked into the break room and slapped the hot dog bun from her hand, telling her she couldn’t have any food.

While trying to “corral her out the back door,” Confer allegedly picked the woman up by her arms, causing her to hit her head on some cabinets. He then threw her on the ground, placed a knee in her back and handcuffed her, the victim said.

She was then placed in a holding cell for some time before her supervisor came and released her.

The victim was treated for a hematoma to the top of her head, bruises on several parts of her body and soreness.

Confer was arrested on Tuesday and charged with assault.