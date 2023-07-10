NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men from Memphis were arrested and charged with stealing a new Mercedes left idling Saturday night at the front door of a hotel near the airport.

Metro police reported the Mercedes was later located by officers at an Elm Hill Pike apartment complex after it was taken from the hotel on Royal Parkway.

Christopher Chapman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Terrance Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When the Mercedes began to move, officers attempted to use a spike strip to disable the vehicle. Christopher Chapman, 22, who is on probation from Shelby County, drove the car over curbs to avoid the spikes, according to a release.

A Metro police helicopter then tracked the Mercedes as it traveled at speeds in excess of 120 mph into South Nashville.

Officials said Chapman pulled into an apartment complex on Old Franklin Road, after which he and his passenger, Terrance Newsom, 25, bailed from the car and tried to run away.

Both were taken into custody after lengthy foot pursuits

Chapman was charged with felony theft, felony evading police and reckless driving. HIs bond was set at $35,000. Newsom is being held on a $26,000 bond on charges of felony theft and evading.