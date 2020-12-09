Memphis man wanted in shooting death of 8-year-old girl captured in New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Cedric Conley has been captured by police in New Orleans, on Tuesday. 8-year-old shooting victim laid to rest as city hits 302 homicides this year.

Conley was wanted by the Memphis Police Department and the TBI in connection with the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl from Raleigh. His charges were: 1st Degree Murder, Criminal Attempt-1st Degree Murder (x4), Convicted Felon in Possession of Handgun, and Employment of Weapon During Commission of Dangerous Felony.

Jordyn Washington was killed roughly two weeks ago by a stray bullet. The accused gunman, Conley, was on the run and was sought after by law enforcement, and as mentioned, he was captured Tuesday by police in New Orleans.