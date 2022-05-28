We are in for a nice Memorial Day Weekend!

A few areas of patchy fog will be around Saturday morning, but by the afternoon sunshine moves in and highs warm into the mid and upper-70s. Once the sunshine returns, it will be stick around all the way through Memorial Day.

On Sunday, highs will warm to the mid to upper 80s, and on Memorial Day back to near 90 as south winds increase.

Rain-free conditions allow temperatures to stay in the low 90s for much of next week. The next risk of rain and storms arrives next Thursday afternoon and evening.