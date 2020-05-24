Memorial Day virtual concert to honor fallen heroes Sunday in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — A local group is honoring those who died for our country in a way fit for Music City.

Warrior Rounds is a non-profit that helps veterans by turning their stories into songs.

They’re hosting a Memorial Day concert Sunday night to remember fallen soldiers.

It’ll be live-streamed on their Facebook page, and people can comment with the names of loved ones who died in service so they can be shared during the show.

“We’re going to interact with folks out there that are mourning someone,” said Founder JT Cooper. “That’s what Memorial Day is about – remembering those. But remembering them in a way where we’re sharing music and we’re doing the Nashville thing.”

Cooper is a veteran himself.

“One of the things I’ve learned in these last two months is how much I need to be doing something for others. Because, it’s not just about whether I can go make a living or not. It’s about whether I can impact my culture,” Cooper said. “When culture shut down a lot of us feel, especially veterans like they need that comradery, they need that chance to be together with other people that are like-minded.”

The concert starts at 7:00 p.m. Learn more about the organization here.